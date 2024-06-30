Gareth Southgate sent a message to his critics after England beat Slovakia in the last-16 at Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner saved Southgate’s England from an embarrassing last-16 exit on Sunday (30 June) as the Euro 2024 hopefuls fought back to beat Slovakia 2-1 after extra time.

Speaking after the match, Southgate said: “Tonight was an example of cup football.

“It’s about character, it’s about heart and spirit.

“We didn’t defend well at the start and struggled to break that first line of pressure.”