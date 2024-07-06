England fans erupted into celebration after Bukayo Saka equalised against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-final today (Saturday 6 July).

The left-footed strike from the edge of the box equalised the score to 1-1, much to the joy of fans watching in London.

Where just moments before there had been total silence, drinks were thrown into the air and people were shouting with joy.

One man even tried to crowd-surf, but his fellow fans seemed to be just too caught up in their own relief and celebration to properly notice.