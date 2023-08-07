Chloe Kelly praised her teammates after scoring the winning penalty against Nigeria, as England advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup with a 4-2 shootout win.

The Manchester City forward, who also scored the winner in last year’s European Championships final, also said she was confident she would score the decisive spot-kick as she stepped up.

“We’ve been practising a lot and it has been working. For me, I was going to score,” Kelly said, when asked what was going through her mind during the shootout.

“There’s more to come from this special team,” she added.