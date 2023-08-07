England fans react as Lionesses win dramatic Women’s World Cup penalty shootout

There was a tense atmosphere at Boxpark Wembley as England fans watched the Lionesses’ penalty shootout against Nigeria unfold.

Sarina Wiegman’s side squeezed past their opposition with a 4-2 win on spot-kicks, after a goalless 120 minutes.

Given the nation’s record on penalties, it’s no surprise that atmosphere was tense in Boxpark as the latest shootout unfolded - especially after Georgia Stanway missed England’s first.

But Nigeria also failed to score their first two, leaving Chloe Kelly the opportunity to send the Lionesses through, and those watching in Wembley jumped to their feet when she smashed the ball past Chiamaka Nnadozie.