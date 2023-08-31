‘I’m gassed’: Erling Haaland tells KSI he used to watch his YouTube videos

Manchester City star Erling Haaland impressed rapper and internet star KSI when he revealed he used to watch his videos when he was younger.

The striker made the admission during his recent appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast.

KSI and Paul signed the Manchester City player to Prime, making him their first-sponsored footballer.

After Haaland linked up with Prime, he joined Paul on his podcast, with KSI also appearing on the episode.

Paul states: “I heard there was a rumour you used to watch KSI.”

Haaland replies: “Yea, I watched a little bit of it on YouTube when I was younger.

KSI then cheers and replies: “I’m gassed.”