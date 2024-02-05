Pep Guardiola issued a challenge to Real Madrid and any team interested in Erling Haaland, after speculation the striker could be tempted away from Manchester City.

Reports from Spanish media claimed that Haaland’s advisers believe he should join Real to have a greater chance at winning the Best Fifa Men’s Player award, as well as featuring claims the Norwegian dislikes living in Manchester.

“It’s going to happen when Erling decides to extend the contract or not, when the club decides to extend a contract or not, or when we have potential offers to him or not,” the City manager said on Sunday, 4 February.

“If someone wants Erling, it’s easy. Call Man City and ask. It’s what we do when we want to sign someone. It’s not more complicated than that.”