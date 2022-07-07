England boss Sarina Wiegman described the winning start to Euro 2022 as important while stressing her side can perform better after the Lionesses opened their home campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria.

Beth Mead’s 16th-minute finish proved the only goal of the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, which had a competition-record crowd of 68,871 in attendance.

England next face Norway at Brighton’s Amex stadium on Monday night (11 July) before playing Northern Ireland on Friday at St Mary’s stadium in Southampton.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.