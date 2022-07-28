Young England fan sums up difference between men’s and women’s football

A young England fan has gone viral after summing up the difference between men’s and women’s football.

When asked by a reporter why she prefers women’s sports, the girl gave a strong response.

“Women just want to crack on with the game whereas men just waste time and fake their injuries all the time,” she said.

The Lionesses will face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday (31 July), hoping to go one step further than the men’s team last year and win the competition.

