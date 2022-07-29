A “psychic” used asparagus to predict the outcome of Sunday’s Euro 2022 final during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning.

England face Germany in Wembley’s showpiece event, with the Lionesses hoping to win the trophy for the first time in their history.

And if the asparagus is to be believed, football really is coming home this weekend.

Jemima Packington predicted a 3-2 win for England and also confirmed - much to the relief of fans - that she doesn’t expect a penalty shootout on Sunday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.