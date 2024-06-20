Gary Lineker stuns Frank Lampard with balding jibe during BBC’s Euro 2024 coverage

Gary Lineker appeared to aim a balding jibe at Frank Lampard during BBC One’s live coverage of Euro 2024.

Lampard was part of the punditry team alongside Alex Scott and Thomas Frank for Germany’s 2-0 win against Hungary on Wednesday 19 June.

After the panel discussed celebrations in the fanzone behind the famous Brandenburg Gate in Berlin - which is where the BBC are broadcasting from - Lineker aimed a dig at the Chelsea legend.

“I wish they’d take that screen down, then we’d see all the punters,” he said.

“But if they took the screen down, they wouldn’t be able to watch the game.”

Lampard then responded: “[They would see] the back of our heads, who wouldn’t turn up for that?”

“No one wants to see the back of your head these days, do they Frank?” Lineker quipped back, sparking a shocked reaction.