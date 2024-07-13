How an English and Spanish family will be watching the Euro 2024 final

An English and Spanish family will be watching the Euro 2024 final together on Sunday, 14 July - but who will their children support?

Rebecca Garcia, 40, who is English, and her Spanish husband Eugenio, 38, anticipate a “tense” but “fun” atmosphere at home in Penge, London, with their daughters Alba, five, and Eva, three, during the clash.

"It's not every day that you get your two sides of your life competing against each other," Rebecca said, adding that her children like to have both English and Spanish flags painted on their faces during matches.