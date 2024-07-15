How England fans reacted as Spain scored during Euro 2024 final

The downbeat reaction of England fans as Spain scored in the Euro 2024 final has been caught on camera.

Supporters piled into large venues around the country including Boxpark in Wembley and London’s O2 Arena to watch the game, however, it wasn’t all smiles as goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal left them with their heads in their hands.

England enjoyed a brief 13 minutes of being neck-and-neck with their rivals following a 73rd-minute goal from Cole Palmer, but in the end it wasn’t enough to secure the victory, when Spain scored again in minute 86.