Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:48
How England fans reacted as Spain scored during Euro 2024 final
The downbeat reaction of England fans as Spain scored in the Euro 2024 final has been caught on camera.
Supporters piled into large venues around the country including Boxpark in Wembley and London’s O2 Arena to watch the game, however, it wasn’t all smiles as goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal left them with their heads in their hands.
England enjoyed a brief 13 minutes of being neck-and-neck with their rivals following a 73rd-minute goal from Cole Palmer, but in the end it wasn’t enough to secure the victory, when Spain scored again in minute 86.
Up next
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
59:08
What does the future of British politics look like post-election?
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
01:21
Do Americans recognize Keir Starmer?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:50
Zelensky sends message to Trump after assassination attempt at rally
00:21
Trump seen for first time after assassination attempt at rally
00:50
Farage ‘not shocked’ by Trump shooting due to ‘liberal narrative’
00:38
Doctor describes treating Trump audience member shot at rally
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:08
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados
01:35
Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
00:47
Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires
00:37
Kylie Minogue carried to BST stage by Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey
01:03
Stevie Nicks performs ‘Landslide’ with Harry Styles at BST Hyde Park
00:39
Kirsty Wark wipes away tears during final Newsnight sign-off
01:05