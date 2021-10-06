The brand identity for Uefa’s Euro 2024 was unveiled last night during a spectacular light show at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Uefa's Euro 2024 tournament director, Philipp Lahm, said: "EURO 2024 will be a EURO for all and we look forward to welcoming fans from across Europe and the world to Germany in the summer of 2024 to celebrate a great football party together.

"The logo and brand identity for the tournament convey this message perfectly."

The famous Henri Delaunay Cup features at the centre of the logo, while the 24 coloured slices around the trophy represent the 24 participating teams.