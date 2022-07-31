Euro 2022: Watch moment England’s Lioness lift winners’ trophy

England’s victorious Lionesses claimed their Euro 2022 trophy after they beat Germany 2-1 in front of a full-capacity Wembley Stadium.

This footage shows the joyous moment the team lifted their trophy on 31 July, the first time an English team has done so in a major tournament since the male team’s win in the 1966 World Cup.

Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly saw the team triumphant after the match was pushed into extra time on 31 July.

