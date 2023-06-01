Jose Mourinho gives his Europa League runners-up medal to young fan in crowd

Jose Mourinho gave his Europa League runners-up medal to a fan in the stands after Roma lost to Sevilla on Wednesday (31 May).

Mourinho was looking like he would become the most decorated European manager in history with six major trophies, but the Italian team went on to concede an own goal and lost 4-1 on penalties as Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini missed from the spot.

Speaking after the final, Mourinho told UEFA.com: “I’ve won five European finals... on this occasion I’m no less proud.”

“We’re leaving dead on our feet. The players are totally exhausted and so am I.”