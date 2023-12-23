Ange Postecoglou has denounced the European Super League project as an idea from “people detached from the game.”

The Spurs manager made his opposition to the project clear on Friday, 22 December, after his club had distanced themselves from the Super League’s revival.

“I always think with these decisions, with these concepts, they’re usually done in a room with people who sometimes are detached from what this game is all about,” the Australian told journalists.

Postecoglou labelled himself a traditionalist, and admitted that he doesn’t “like the game changing too much.”