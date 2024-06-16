Albanian fans cheekily snap spaghetti in front of Italians at Euros

Footage from the Euros in Germany sees the moment Albanian fans began taunting Italians by snapping spaghetti in front of them.

In the comedic exchange, Italians were dropping to their knees in disbelief at one of their national dishes being mistreated, while the Albanian side cheered and launched the dried pasta into the air in celebration.

But it would appear there was no bad blood, as Italian fans later joined in with a traditional Albanian dance outside the stadium.

The game ended with Italy taking a 2-1 win.