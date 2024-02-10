Man City’s Erling Haaland speaks after scoring double against Everton

Erling Haaland spoke about Manchester City ‘fantastic performance’ during a ‘difficult game’ against Everton after scoring a double and winning the match.

The Man City’s striker scored his first goal since his return from injury and doubled down to lift Manchester City to a 2-0 home victory over Everton on Saturday 10 February 2024.

This puts Pep Guardiola’s team provisionally into top spot in the Premier League table, with 52 points after 23 games, while Liverpool follows suite with 51 points, until their game against Burnley later on Saturday.

After the loss, Everton are in the relegation zone in 18th place.