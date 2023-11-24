Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has responded to Everton’s 10-point deduction.

The Toffees are now level on points with Kompany’s side, but the Clarets remain bottom of the Premier League with an inferior goal difference.

“I tend not to pay attention to anything I can’t control and it’s not something I can control,” the Belgian coach said, when asked for his thoughts on the sanction.

“I understand fully I think the club has got a vested interest in this. I understand fully there have been discussions at Premier League level and board level.

“But in all honesty, it’s not been even one second on my mind. I don’t think it’s for me to make a judgment on this. The main thing is I need to focus on this team and turning performances into results.”