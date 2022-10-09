Pierre Gasly was left furious after he passed a tractor on track at the Japanese Grand Prix, moments before the race was red-flagged due to heavy rain.

The F1 driver’s reaction to seeing the recovery vehicle driving in the opposite direction amid poor visibility was captured by team radio before he returned to the pits to further share his annoyance.

“I could have killed myself,” Gasly says to his AlphaTauri team.

The frightening incident brought up memories of the fatal crash involving Jules Bianchi in 2014, at the same circuit.

