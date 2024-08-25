Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull car at Dutch Grand Prix: 'I couldn't do anything'

Max Verstappen hit out at his Red Bull car used during Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix stating: “I couldn’t do anything”.

Lando Norris silenced 105,000 orange-clad fans when he slipstreamed his way back past their hero on lap 18 of 72 before delivering an emphatic win to cross the line 22.8 seconds clear of Verstappen.

Speaking to Sky News about the car, Verstappen said: “I couldn’t do anything, whatever I do the inputs are not really translating.

“It’s not turning how I want to. It’s very complicated to understand why that is and how we can fix that.”