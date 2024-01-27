Fan storms pitch to chase referee during Port Vale’s loss to Portsmouth

A football fan ran onto the pitch and chased the referee during Port Vale's loss to Portsmouth in a League One clash.

The fan charged onto the pitch in the 90th minute after Portsmouth scored a goal.

Referee Craig Hicks spotted the fan running towards him and sprinted away from the supporter who was stopped by security.

Port Vale said in a statement: "Port Vale Football Club condemn the actions of the individual who entered the field of play during today's match against Portsmouth.

"We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero-tolerance approach".