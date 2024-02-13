Ferrari unveil new car ahead of 2024 Formula One season

Ferrari has released a virtual unveil of their new car for the 2024 Formula One season.

In a video posted to their social media channels on Tuesday, 13 February, the team showed off the SF-24 car, which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will drive this year.

It is the final season that the two drivers will be together at the Prancing Horse after Ferrari announced Lewis Hamilton had signed for the 2025 campaign.

While the SF-24 has been “completely redesigned” it unsurprisingly sports a deep red livery and retains the team’s iconic look.