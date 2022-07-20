The first trailer for Fifa 23 has been released, teasing a number of new features for EA Sports’ final namesake title.

For the first time ever, women’s club football teams have been included in the game, with both the FA Women’s Super League and the French Division 1 Féminine available to players.

A number of other new features have also been teased, including HyperMotion2 technology, cross-play and World Cup modes for both men’s and women’s competitions.

Eagle-eyes fans will also notice a number of new and returning stadiums in the trailer.

