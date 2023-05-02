Gianni Infantino threatens to not broadcast Women’s World Cup on TV

Fifa will be “forced not to broadcast” this year’s Women’s World Cup in the “big five” European countries if bidding outlets do not improve on “unacceptable” offers, Gianni Infantino has said.

The tournament may not be aired in the UK, Spain, France, Italy, or Germany, if broadcasters do not pay a “fair price,” according to the Fifa president.

Infantino described the offers as “disappointing and simply not acceptable” as Fifa has a “moral and legal obligation not to undersell the Women’s World Cup.”

