Wounded Ukrainian fighters arrive in Florida to compete in Warrior Games

Wounded Ukrainian fighters have arrived in Florida to compete in the Department of Defence’s Warrior Games.

More than 60 athletes, families, coaches, caregivers and staff travelled to the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa before heading to Orlando to compete in the games, held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

In total almost 300 wounded, ill, and injured active duty service members and veterans will compete in the games, which will take place from Friday, 19 August to Sunday, 28 August.

