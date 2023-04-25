Arteta: Arsenal should relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Man City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has challenged his side to secure another impressive away win against Premier League title rivals Manchester City this week.

The Gunners are five points clear of their closest challengers as they prepare to face City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, 26 April.

However, Arteta has played down suggestions of a winner-takes-all clash, and pressure has been ramping up on the manager after drawing their last three matches.

