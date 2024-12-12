Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka after Champions League

Bukayo Saka will only get better, Mikel Arteta declared after the 23-year-old propelled Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Monaco on Wednesday, 11 December.

The Gunners ended the night with one foot in the knockout stages of the Champions League — third in the 36-team table with just two matches remaining.

The top eight are granted automatic qualification for the next phase.

Arteta told reporters: "What he’s done in his first six years of professional football is exceptional. His aim is to improve. He has the players and the environment around him to continue to do that and I’m sure he will."