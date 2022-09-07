Arsenal’s Women’s team captain wants team to ‘win all trophies’

Arsenal Women's captain Kim Little has set out goals for the squad this year, with an aim of "winning all trophies."

The north London football club will kick off the Barclays Women's Super League season with a match against Manchester City on Sunday, 11 September, at Manchester's Academy Stadium.

"[The aim is] to win the league and all the trophies that we're in, especially in the Champion's League, firstly to qualify for the group stages. It's important to go step by step," Ms Little said.

