Chelsea ‘not nasty enough’ as Brentford win 2-0, admits Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea were “not nasty enough” in their attack as Brentford won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, Mauricio Pochettino lamented after his team’s third home Premier League defeat of the season.

Victory for the visitors was earned with second-half goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo, which maintained Brentford’s 100 per cent record on the ground since being promoted to the top flight in 2021.

After Chelsea’s run of three league games unbeaten ended, Pochettino said: “If you don’t score, you need to blame ourselves. We were not nasty or clinical in front of the goal.”