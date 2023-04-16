Chelsea ‘well beaten’ by Brighton as Lampard suffers third defeat as interim manager

Frank Lampard admitted that Chelsea were “well beaten” in the basics of football by Brighton on Saturday, 15 April, as he suffered his third defeat in as many games since taking over as interim manager.

Brighton dominated Chelsea with the ball and gave away little against the hosts’ sporadic counter attacks when out of possession.

“We must give them a lot of credit because they’re a fantastic team... we were a yard short, a tackle short,” Lampard said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.