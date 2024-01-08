Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:18
Pochettino tells players ‘be careful’ as they face Middlesbrough without VAR
Mauricio Pochettino warned Chelsea's players to prepare to be cautious in unfamiliar circumstances as they face playing without VAR when they meet Middlesbrough in Tuesday’s (9 January) Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Riverside.
The absence of VAR is because stadiums outside of the Premier League are typically not fitted with the technology required for the video assistant referee.
Pochettino said: "We need to be in a different way in our approach. We need to change. Now, it’s just the referee that is going to decide, we need to be cautious.
“It’s a different game. We need to be clever in this way.”
Up next
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
06:21
Earthquakes, wildfires and flooding: 2023’s biggest climate stories
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
42:24
Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
03:57
Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box
03:50
Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:51
Watch: Jonathan Majors speaks in first interview since verdict
01:08
Idris Elba tells police they must ‘think deeper’ to stop knife crime
00:54
Starmer criticises government response to flooding: ‘Not good enough’
01:56
Post Office scandal victim cries as she relives health breakdown
00:32
Timelapse shows giant iceberg drifting through southern ocean
00:14
Storm Henk flooding traps canal boat against bridge as river swells
00:36
Snow sweeps through California as more extreme weather forecast
00:46
Hero saves girl, 3, from sinking car in Storm Henk floods
01:18
Former Gladiator unrecognisable as he challenges show’s new athletes
01:02
Billie Eilish credits award-winning Barbie song with ‘saving’ her
00:22
Jennifer Lawrence mouths cheeky message to camera during Golden Globes
00:23
Taylor Swift reacts to Selena Gomez’s apparent snub by Kylie Jenner
01:09
Gail Porter relives moment daughter first saw her without hair
00:38
Moment Sunak tells factory workers they are getting tax cut
00:44
Mouse filmed secretly tidying man’s shed every night for months
01:10
Katherine Ryan got her children out of nappies before they were one
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09