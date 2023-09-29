Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:33
Dog chased around pitch during Mexican football game after stealing ball
A football match in Mexico’s second division was halted after a dog ran onto the pitch and stole the ball.
Hilarious footage shows the pooch picking the ball up with its mouth before leading staff and security on a chase.
The incident happened in the final minutes of the match between Alebrijes Oaxaca and Dorados.
Alebrijes won 4-0 once the fixture was restarted and afterwards, the club tweeted a picture of the dog and said that their “new best friend is fine”.
Up next
45:58
Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’
01:30
Watch the highlights from a stormy second GOP debate
02:07
Corruption, cars and gold bars: Bob Menendez’s charges explained
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:13
Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions
06:57
Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
45:58
Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’
46:53
The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships
55:16
Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’
41:45
Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour
08:29
Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv
07:16
Simon Calder goes on a night safari in Israel’s Negev desert
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
01:41
Student made ‘Kamikaze’ drone for Islamic terrorists in his bedroom
00:51
Martin Lewis tells PM ‘pull your finger out’ as energy bills rise
01:21
Baseball fan with emotional support alligator denied entry to MLB game
00:41
Armed men shoot at woman’s house as she makes desperate 999 call
00:39
Biden faces down climate activist hecklers during Arizona speech
00:23
Roof blown off as Storm Agnes makes landfall in Ireland
00:44
Rough seas in Dublin Bay as Storm Agnes makes landfall in Ireland
03:31
Meet the fearless Gen Z climate activists fighting for their future
01:16
‘Very drunk’ Ed Sheeran enjoys six-hour pub crawl with beer pong
00:58
Robbie Williams breaks down in tears backstage in new Netflix show
00:38
Michael Palin still hears late wife’s voice saying ‘get on with it’
00:52
Pink kicks out concertgoer after reading his offensive sign
01:21
Baseball fan with emotional support alligator denied entry to MLB game
00:40
Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit’ of area
00:37
Britney Spears’ message to fans as she dances with ‘knives’ again
45:58
Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09