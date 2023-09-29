Dog chased around pitch during Mexican football game after stealing ball

A football match in Mexico’s second division was halted after a dog ran onto the pitch and stole the ball.

Hilarious footage shows the pooch picking the ball up with its mouth before leading staff and security on a chase.

The incident happened in the final minutes of the match between Alebrijes Oaxaca and Dorados.

Alebrijes won 4-0 once the fixture was restarted and afterwards, the club tweeted a picture of the dog and said that their “new best friend is fine”.