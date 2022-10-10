Euro 2024: Home Nations qualifying groups revealed

England could face a tricky qualifying stage for Euro 2024 after being drawn against former champions.

Gareth Southgate’s team will face Italy in Group C in qualification for the tournament - the nation that beat them on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.

Scotland will be in Group A, with Spain, Wales will be in Group D, and Northern Ireland will be in Group H.

