Euro 2022: A look back at the Lionesses run to the final

As England’s lionesses prepare to take on either France or Germany in the finale of the Euro 2022 tournament, this video takes a look back over how the team got through to their first final since 2009.

Unanswered goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, and Fran Kirby saw the team beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final at Bramall Lane.

The match, which kicks off at 5pm at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, will also be live streamed at Trafalgar Square.

