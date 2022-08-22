England’s Euro 2022 winner Ellen White announces retirement from football

England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the 33-year-old said: “This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms.

“And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.”

In a statement, Manchester City Football Club confirmed Ms White has retired from the sport “with immediate effect”.

The striker joined Man City’s women’s team in July of 2019 and has been a part of England’s national team since 2010.

