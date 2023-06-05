Graeme Souness turned back the clock on Sunday night as he recreated one of his most infamous moments during Galatasaray’s title celebrations.

The Scotsman nearly sparked a riot back in 1996 when he planted the club’s flag in the centre of Fenerbahce’s pitch after guiding them to glory in the Turkish Cup nearly three decades ago.

He relived that moment over the weekend, taking to the pitch to wave a giant Galatasaray flag after the club beat Fenerbahce 3-0 at home to confirm their first Super Lig title since 2019.

Souness received a raucous welcome from the home crowd as he stepped onto the pitch.