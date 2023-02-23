A new independent regulator will have “targeted powers” to stop clubs from joining breakaway leagues.

It has been established following a fan-led review of the sport after the formation of the European Super League in April 2021.

The proposed breakaway league led to outrage among supporters and prompted the Government to bring forward its plan to commission the review.

The regulator will also resolve how money flows from the Premier League down the pyramid and ensure clubs are run sustainably following the collapse of Bury and Macclesfield in recent years.

