Legendary football commentator John Motson has died aged 77.

Renowned as the voice of English football, Motson’s broadcast career spanned half a century and saw him cover more than 2,000 televised games.

“Motty” will be remembered for a number of iconic lines, including one delivered in 1988, after Wimbledon’s memorable FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley.

“The Crazy Gang have beaten the Culture Club,” he said, perfectly capturing the feeling of the shock result.

“It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today,” a statement, released by his family on Thursday, read.

