Watford star Ken Sema battles through stammer to give post-match interview

Watford footballer Ken Sema won plaudits on and off the pitch last night.

The Swedish midfielder scored a brace to help his side to a 3-2 win against West Brom and later gave a brilliant post-match interview despite suffering a stammer.

“It was a must-win match here at home, and it was an amazing night,” Sema told Watford’s media team.

“It was great to celebrate in front of the supporters.”

Sema’s interview has since gone viral on Twitter and has been viewed over 920,000 times since being posted.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.