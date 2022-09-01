Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp calls for more punishment for time wasting

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called for more punishment for time-wasting after Newcastle players frustrated his football club with a number of incidents in the last ten minutes of the match.

Eddie Howe’s side appeared to aggrieve the Reds, with several players running down the clock due to injury and other issues.

“There are some things we could do but I have no idea if [time-wasting] tonight [was] on purpose or the players really had to go down because they were slightly injured,” Klopp said.

