Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez ‘will learn’ from red card

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Darwin Nunez "has a few games" to learn from his red card.

Nunez was handed a red card for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield.

"Provocation and definitely the wrong reaction. Clear red card. I cannot deny that. He will learn from that. Unfortunately, he now has a few games to do so," Klopp said in reference to the 23-year-old.

