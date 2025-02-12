Arsenal legend Alan Smith recently revealed the moment Sir Alex Ferguson tried to convince him to join Manchester United during an interview on the Seaman Says podcast.

Speaking with his former teammate David Seaman, Smith recalled how he was watching Coronation Street when the call came.

"The phone goes in the hall and my mum picks it up and she says, 'Alan, it’s Alex Ferguson on the phone for you.' I thought she misheard the name,” he said.

After a brief conversation, Smith said he turned down the offer.

“I put the phone down and thought, 'have I done the right thing there, saying no to the Manchester United manager?'"