Napoli fans party long into night after Serie A title win

Napoli supporters lit up the city's sky with flares as they partied long into the night to celebrate the club’s first Serie A title win in 33 years.

Fans crammed into Naples' piazzas, chanting into the early hours to mark Luciano Spalletti's side's victory.

Napoli secured the title with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday, 4 May.

“Seeing the Partenopei smiling and joyful is the greatest emotion for me. They are the ones who pass on their happiness,” Spalletti told DAZN.

