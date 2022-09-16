Nike-designed US Soccer jerseys for World Cup unveiled

Nike and US Soccer have unveiled the new kits the national teams will be sporting during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The jerseys, to be worn by the American men’s and women’s teams, have been met with criticism by unimpressed football fans, with one tweet describing the design as being “atrocious”

An all-white home jersey will feature a USA crest on the chest, a blue detail around the neckline, and red and blue stripes on the sleeves, with the away kit taking on a darker, tie-dye blue colouring.

Sign up to our newsletters.