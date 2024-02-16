A deep love for his local football team has sustained a County Armagh centenarian to his 100th year.

Hilbert Willis has devotedly followed Loughgall Football Club all his life, serving as a groundsman for 30 years and as chairman for almost a decade.

He further cemented his stalwart status over the coronavirus lockdown by walking 100 laps of the Lakeview Park ground to raise £28,000 for the club.

His legacy has already been marked with a stand named after him.

To honour his 100th birthday this week, the club gave that support back with a series of celebrations of Mr Willis’s life.