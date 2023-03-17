Patrick Vieira sacked as Crystal Palace manager after 18 months in job

Patrick Viera has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira after just one win in 14 Premier League games.

"It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," The Eagles' chairman Steve Parish said in a statement on the club's website.

"Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status."

