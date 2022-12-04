Pele has said he is “strong” and full of hope as he responded to concerning reports about his health.

Reports from Brazil on Saturday claimed the football icon has been moved to palliative care in hospital, and that his chemotherapy to treat colon cancer had been suspended.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive,” Pele responded.

“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual... I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy.”

