Phil Neville swears at reporter for interrupting him in post-match conference
Phil Neville swore as he rebuked a reporter for interrupting him during an Inter Miami press conference.
After Miami lost 3-1 to Major League Soccer rivals Orlando City on Sunday (21 May), the manager answered questions at a post-match briefing.
“Can I finish speaking? Okay, because I don’t interrupt your question. So don’t interrupt mine - show some f***ing respect,” Neville said, before apologising for his language.
He then asked the journalist to repeat his question.
02:09