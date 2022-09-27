Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy returns to training after knee injury

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has returned to first-team training after recovering from injury.

The Senegalese shot-stopper has only missed two games for his club, due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II pausing domestic football and the current international break.

He was absent from both of September’s Champions League fixtures, a defeat to Dinamo Zagreb and a draw to RB Salzburg.

Mendy is now expected to be in contention for this weekend’s Premier League fixture away to Crystal Palace and could make his first appearance under new manager Graham Potter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.